St. Frances School classes cancelled due to water main break
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 5:20AM CST
St. Frances School will be closed on Tuesday, March 13 because of a water main break nearby.
Regularly scheduled busing to the school is also cancelled.
The school board anticipates classes resuming on Wednesday, but that is dependent on repairs.
More Stories
- St. Frances School classes cancelled due to water main break
- Semi destroyed by fire on Monday night
- Murder, manslaughter charges a possibility after overdose deaths 6
- Saskatoon Heath Authority is taking preemptive steps following deaths from overdose
- Infrastructure repairs, more funding needed for Saskatoon Light and Power
- Doctor commends Saskatoon police response to drug overdoses 5
- Two dead in Saskatoon; police warn of cocaine possibly laced with fentanyl 6
- Thieves hit museum of 13-year-old rock collector in Radisson 1