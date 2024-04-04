SPONSORED - Sunny Days Ahead: Solar Energy in Saskatchewan
The City of Saskatoon’s solar map has residents exploring a different way to power their homes: using the sun.
Launched in March of 2023, the residential solar map gives insight into each home’s usable sunlight and how much space would be available for solar panels.
Additionally, the map provides information on incentive programs available for homeowners looking to make the switch to solar energy.
The financial support in place to help with the upfront price of switching to solar power was appreciated by many, including Kris Kluz who started his installment plan in 2022.
Cost was one of the largest motivations behind Kluz switching to solar and reducing his monthly electricity bill was the goal. He acknowledges that for now, his bill has stayed about the same, but when the panels are paid off, he sees it as free energy.
“It’s a nice way to mitigate and keep my costs down,” he says, adding that the byproduct of all of this is reducing his carbon footprint.
Kent Mohn has been looking into going solar for many years and has been researching and speaking to peers and professionals about making the switch.
“What got us to take the plunge was we looked at what we have: we have two young kids and we’re looking at what possibilities are when they get older.
We really want to be able to tell them we tried something, that we were making an effort in our house to reduce greenhouse gas and try to be a little bit more conscientious about energy efficiency,” Mohn says.
The environmental benefits of solar were the motivating factor for Mohn and his family and cost came secondary to that.
“We went into this with our eyes open that we’re not suddenly going to be saving thousands of dollars…but it’s nice to think that there may be some financial benefit down the road,” he adds.
Mohn says that having solar energy also has him and his family thinking about and monitoring their energy usage.
Using an app, Mohn shows his curious five-year-old son how much electricity they’re making, and how much it takes to power up the TV, coffee machine, and some of his favourite toys.
Eric Micheels had his solar energy panels installed in 2023 and turned to the Home Energy Loan Program for assistance financing the switch to solar.
Use the residential solar map to find out if solar might work for you: Saskatoon.ca/SolarMap
Once the instalment was complete, he sent over the invoices to the City and began the repayment process. Combined with a federal grant, Micheels says it seemed like a good financial decision.
“We receive an email from the City each month that shows how much power we have generated and how much was sent back into the grid. With the energy that we are creating and sending back to the grid, we are happy with the choice we made,” he adds.
Google’s Project Sunroof suggests that Saskatoon is one of the best places in Canada for solar power, with over 60,000 rooftops suitable for solar.
Saskatoon Light & Power saw 46 installments commissioned in 2022 and that number jumped to 59 installments commissioned by 2023.
According to Sask Power, about 3,500 homes and businesses in Saskatchewan use solar power as an extra supply source. Kent Mohn would like to see that number go up.
“It would be nice for Saskatchewan to be known as a residential energy producer… We’ve got the sunlight, we’ve got the availability of resources, so it seems like it should be an easy transition for us,” he added.
Eric Micheels has been noticing quite a few solar panels while driving around Saskatoon.
“Each household can decide if it’s a good option for them…it worked for us.”
Use the residential Solar Map to explore if solar might work for you: visit Saskatoon.ca/SolarMap.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
NEW 'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
Man accused of killing Toronto cop expected to testify at murder trial today
A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to take the stand today at his murder trial.
Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces
The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Loss of engine cover on Southwest Boeing 737-800 prompts FAA investigation
An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off on Sunday during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap, prompting the U.S. FAA to open an investigation.
5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
Hair straightener the cause of one of two fires in Winnipeg Saturday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Saturday with crews responding to two fires, including one that was caused by a hair straightener.
-
Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.
-
'Most beautiful thing': Valour FC unveils alternate jersey honouring Indigenous culture
Valour FC is honouring Indigenous culture, science and knowledge through the design of its alternate jersey.
Edmonton
-
Father of boy killed by dogs says media attention 'brutal', urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millennium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
-
'It has to serve a purpose': Survivors of Tutsi genocide in Rwanda gather in downtown Edmonton Sunday to mark 30th anniversary
Edmontonians gathered Sunday to mark the 30-year anniversary of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.
Calgary
-
Anti-carbon tax protesters continue campaign west of Calgary
The anti-carbon tax protest just outside Calgary has added some signage.
-
Saturday night Calgary Gala raises over $1.6 million to keep STARS Air Ambulance flying
STARS Air Ambulance is the lifeline for Albertans needing immediate, critical, lifesaving medical help and that’s especially true for the energy industry.
-
Oilers keep rolling with 4-2 victory over reeling Flames
Led by a clutch power play and 33 saves from Calvin Pickard, Edmonton inched closer to top spot in the NHL's Pacific Division on Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
-
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
How will the weather impact solar eclipse viewing in Toronto?
There’s a chance viewing the solar eclipse in Toronto on Monday could be hampered by cloud cover, but skywatchers should still be able to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event, if weather permits.
-
Here are the best times and places to see the solar eclipse in Ontario
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Montreal
-
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Man arrested at hospital after gunfire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man has been arrested in connection with gunfire that occurred in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Warm weather prompts early opening of Abbotsford Tulip Festival
The annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival opened a week early this year due to stretches of hotter-than-normal weather in the Lower Mainland.
-
Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Vancouver Island
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
London
-
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
-
London's solar eclipse forecast
When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.
-
Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft
A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds
People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies in avalanche in Switzerland
The Department of National Defence is mourning the loss of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces
Northern Ontario
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
NEW
NEW Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
-
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday’s eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
-
'It's hard to keep it together': 6-year-old granted wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Dozens of friends, family members, firefighters and police officers gathered at the historic train station in Amherst, N.S., for Sebastian Bobra's Make-A-Wish surprise event.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.