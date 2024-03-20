Social services spending in Sask. budget increases 7.8 per cent from last budget

The 2024-25 budget for the Ministry of Social Services is $1.5 billion, which is an increase of $112.4 million, or 7.8 per cent, over 2023-24.

"The 2024-25 Social Services budget provides targeted investments to meet the evolving needs of vulnerable clients," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said in a release.

"This record budget will increase income assistance benefits, rejuvenate social housing and address vacancies, continue to implement integrated approaches to respond to homelessness, enhance services for people with disabilities, and increase supports for at-risk individuals, families, children, and youth."

The ministry will use $17 million of their funding to deliver the first full year of the Saskatchewan Employment Incentive program.

There will be a three per cent increase in monthly income assistance benefits for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients.

The personal care home benefit monthly income threshold will also increase by $100 to $2,500.

When it comes to homelessness, the ministry said the implementation of the provincial approach will continue, supported by an increase of $16.7 million. This includes a $7.2 million increase to support ongoing emergency shelter operations across the province and a $9.5 million capital investment to continue to develop supportive housing spaces in Regina and Saskatoon.

The community-based organization will receive an $18.1 million increase in funding and the ministry will provide nearly $500.0 million in funding to community-based service providers across the province.

“All of these important investments, in classrooms, care and communities, and other important programs and services are only possible because of a strong and growing economy,” Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said.

In 2024- 25, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) will invest $83.4 million in the repair and maintenance of provincially-owned housing units. This includes an additional $9.6 million in provincial funding to prevent and reduce vacancies and respond to the increasing demand for social housing.

The ministry will give $10.4 million more to programs supporting adults with intellectual disabilities. This will allow them to serve more clients and build 10 new group homes. There's also more funding for autism programs and an accessibility awareness initiative.

The ministry will improve services and supports for vulnerable children and families with a funding boost. This include $2.7 million for more residential care options for children with complex needs, $500,000 to support youth transitioning from foster care and a $375,000 increase to bring intensive in-home support programs to new areas.