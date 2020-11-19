Advertisement
Snow slides into our region with 3-7cm expected to fall today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 5:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cold air accompanies the flurries back into the Prairies as we say so long to the above seasonal conditions we’ve had through the early part of the week.
Overnight temperatures approaching minus-twenty last throughout the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Snow Showers
High: -8
Evening: -11
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -13
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -5