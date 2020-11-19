SASKATOON -- Cold air accompanies the flurries back into the Prairies as we say so long to the above seasonal conditions we’ve had through the early part of the week.

Overnight temperatures approaching minus-twenty last throughout the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Snow Showers

High: -8

Evening: -11

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -13

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -5