Residents in Saskatoon issued complaints about snowy sidewalks in 2018 more than any other complaint, according to a city report.

In the report, the city says there were 974 investigations resulting from complaints about snow in sidewalks. Illegal signs placed on city right-of-ways garnered the second-most complaints with 542. Overgrown back lanes, private tree encroachments and right-of-way infractions rounded out the top five.

The report says the city conducted 3,326 investigations last year related to enforcement of zoning, drainage, signage and sidewalk clearing bylaws. That’s a six per cent increase year-over-year.

Parking services received more than 16,000 calls in 2018 from customers on various issues. 57 per cent were complaints dispatched to a parking officer and 24 per cent were inquiries. The rest related to pay parking, ticket complaints, inquiries about impound lots and temporary reserved parking program requests.

The report says the use of the parking app grew in 2018 accounting for 24 per cent of pay parking transactions.

Under a pilot program initiated by Saskatoon Fire and Bylaw Compliance, a bylaw inspector was trained to address priority three property maintenance issues.

The report says those complaints involve nuisance concerns such as tall grasses and weeds or junked vehicles that present a negligible risk of injury to a person or building. The program saw 545 properties inspected, with 406 files being closed. The program is currently under review.

The report is on the agenda for the next Planning and Development committee meeting on Monday at City Hall.