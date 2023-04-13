Snow mould season hits Saskatoon

Spring has sprung in Saskatoon and with warm weather some people are experiencing allergy symptoms due to snow mould.

“Snow mold allergies, I actually never heard of it. I went to work one day eyes again watery, nose stuffy, I thought I had the flu,” said Venus Lim.

Lim recently moved to Saskatoon and never suffered from those symptoms while living in Ontario.

“My friend says to me, ‘it's the mould,’ I say, ‘what mould? I don't have mould in my house,’ so she explained it’s the snow that melts,” she said.

Snow mould is present under the snow during the winter and when the snow begins to melt, the mould is exposed releasing spores. According to pharmacist Stephanie Yeboah, the spores don't even have to be in your area, the wind can carry them

“If you're outside and you notice you're getting itchy eyes, you're getting watery eyes or starting to sniffle or starting to cough it could be those snow mould spores,” said Stephanie Yeboha pharmacy manager, Nanogram Pharmacy.

Others symptoms include - runny nose, itchy eyes, light cough and sneezing.

To minimize the effects of snow mould, Lungs Saskatchewan says people should consider wearing a mask, using nasal sprays and antihistamines, removing clothes and showering after being outside to get rid of the spores and limiting time outside. It warns that people with asthma should be extra cautious.

“Allergies are triggering their asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, making sure that you have an asthma or COPD action plan,” said Lungs Saskatchewan certified respiratory educator Jill Hubick.

The snow mould should be gone within a month, then we can expect pollen to be a concern.