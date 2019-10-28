

Josh Lynn, CTV News





SASKATOON -- After a dump of snow overnight, city road crews were out in force Monday morning.

Seven plows with sanders were rounding Circle Drive during as drivers headed to work, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

Additionally, 16 graders and eight sanders were clearing snow and applying salt and sand along high-traffic routes, the city said.

Five sidewalk plows also spent the morning clearing sidewalks near city property.

The city is reminding drivers to watch for flashing blue and amber lights and to give plenty of space to road crews as they work.