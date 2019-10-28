Snow keeps road crews busy during Saskatoon morning commute
Drivers woke up to a snowy morning in Saskatoon.
Josh Lynn, CTV News
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 9:32AM CST
SASKATOON -- After a dump of snow overnight, city road crews were out in force Monday morning.
Seven plows with sanders were rounding Circle Drive during as drivers headed to work, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.
Additionally, 16 graders and eight sanders were clearing snow and applying salt and sand along high-traffic routes, the city said.
Five sidewalk plows also spent the morning clearing sidewalks near city property.
The city is reminding drivers to watch for flashing blue and amber lights and to give plenty of space to road crews as they work.