A blanket of snow and chilly temps: This is your Saskatoon forecast
A snowy, fall day in Saskatoon.
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 11:09AM CST
SASKATOON – Overnight snow has blanketed Saskatoon and most of the province. Coupled with strong winds, winter weather has arrived in Saskatchewan. Temperatures will stay well into minus territory for the next few days. Expect more scattered snowfall and blowing snow lasting into the overnight period, with wind chills approaching the minus twenties.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Scattered Snowfall.
- High: -5
- Evening – 7
- 9pm: -7
- Tuesday – Cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -5
- Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.
- Morning Low: -18
- Afternoon High: -2