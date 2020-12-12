SASKATOON -- As local skating rinks prepare to open up, things will look different this year on the ice due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Cameco Meewasin skating rink will be open starting Dec. 16, but will have limited one-hour skating sessions with a 25 person maximum

In addition, the public will need to register in advance online to be allowed on the ice.

People well also need to bring their own skates as rentals will not be available this year.

Meewasin Valley Authority CEO Andrea Lafond said they have been having team meetings since the fall to find ways to safely keep the rink open.

“Our team has been diligently weekly. We’ve been working very closely with all our sponsors at the rink to communicate out those different plans to ensure that necessary sponsorship continues,” Lafond said.

The rink will be open Wednesday to Sunday.

“We’re really hopeful that all the measures that we’ve put into place will allow everyone that chance to come out and skate,” Lafond said.

Lafond said they will continue to monitor the situation at the rink, making adjustments and changes when necessary.