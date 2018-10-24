The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has partnered with CBI Health Group to provide improved concussion safety with a new national program.

The program provides the league and partner clinics with management software from HeadCheck Health.

This software can be used as a mobile app to perform assessments, document concussions, and transfer the information to medical professionals.

“There’s not going to be any pressure on the coaches. It’s a matter of going through the process and letting the professionals determine when that player is ready to return to play,” SJHL President Bill Chow told CTV News.

The software will give teams more advanced tools to better follow the concussion protocols already in place.

Being a national program, the software also allows the information and concussion history to transfer with the players as they move between teams and leagues.