SJHL named Broncos 'Player of the Week' to honour victims of fatal bus crash
The inside of the Elgar Petersen Arena, the home of the Humboldt Broncos is seen in Humboldt Sask. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a tractor-trailer collided with a hockey team bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed 15 people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has named the entire Humboldt Broncos hockey team as player of the week.
The SJHL honoured the team in the wake of an accident last week when the Broncos' bus collided with a semi truck just south of Nipawin, Sask. The Broncos were headed to Nipawin for an league semifinal game.
Sixteen people have died as a result of that crash and another 13 people were injured.
In a release, the league lauded each member of the Broncos team and support staff, starting with defenceman Logan Boulet.
The 21-year-old defenceman was from Lethbridge, Alta., was on life support after the crash until his organs could be donated. His godfather Neil Langevin said in a statement that Boulet's organs will go to six patients in need.
"Logan Boulet led his club with six assists despite not playing a single on-ice game this past week as the Broncos sparked an entire country to unify in the aftermath of the tragic accident on April 6, 2018," the SJHL said in a release.