The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has announced an assistance program for mental health support after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

SJHL President Bill Chow said the funds will go towards providing mental health assistance for all the players in the league. Any leftover funding will be allocated to an education program in memory of the 15 people killed in the crash.

The funding for the program is coming from Federated Co-Op. Local Co-Op retailers raised $150,000, which has been matched by the Federated Co-Op. The fund has already raised more than $300,000.

“(Hockey) is a fundamental part of every community we live in,” said Co-Op President Scott Banda.

Chow said the money will go towards helping players and league down the road.

Former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy also spoke at the press conference. He survived the Swift Current Broncos’ bus crash back in 1986. Four people died in the crash.

Kennedy spoke about the impact of trauma and how the view of PTSD has changed since the crash in the 80’s.

“To know better is to do better,” he said.

Chow spoke about the importance of hockey in communities across the province.

“Hockey is bred into you. It’s a part of our life,” he said. “You go to the rink because it’s part of the community.”

Chow said he has been in touch with the other 11 teams in the SJHL, but not about playing hockey and the future of this season’s playoffs. He said the league is expected to come to a decision on Wednesday.