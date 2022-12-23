Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M

A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.

City Centre Inn and Suites was closed in July 2020 after the Saskatoon Fire Department identified multiple issues including stairs at risk of collapse, improperly maintained fire alarm systems and unsanitary conditions. At the time the motel was also identified by police as a "hotspot" for calls.

The property located at 610 Idylwyld Drive North is listed for sale by Colliers, a commercial real estate firm, at an asking price of $7 million.

The listing promotes the property as a potential redevelopment opportunity, suggesting it can be operated as a motel or turned into "affordable condominiums or apartments."

A concept image shows one way the motel site could be redeveloped. (Colliers)

Following motel's closure, its owner John Pontes said he planned to remedy the issues and reopen.

However, the motel — formerly known as the Northwoods Inn — has never reopened.