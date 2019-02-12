

CTV Saskatoon





The owner of the Northwoods Inn and Suites motel has been sentenced to 90 days probation for sexual assault.

John Pontes, 75, will also have to register as a sex offender and be assessed for possible counselling.

Pontes was found guilty in November of fondling a woman who was a tenant in 2017.

The Crown had asked for 90 days in jail but the judge noted Pontes’ age and health and that the crime was on the low end of the sexual assault spectrum.