SASKATOON -- Friends and family gathered at the Park Funeral Home in Saskatoon to say their goodbyes to nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice.

Baeleigh was killed earlier in the month when she was struck by a vehicle while on her scooter in the 600 block of 33rd Street West. She was on her way to her grandmother’s house at the time of the crash, according to her mother.

There were prayers, songs, poems, and stories all shared while those in attendance remembered the bright moments from knowing the charismatic girl.

“I miss Baeleigh right now,” Bostynn, one of Baeleigh’s friends said.

When asked what she would miss the most about her friend, Bostynn said “hugging her.”

Baeleigh’s mother, Rochelle Dubois was embraced by friends and family as she said goodbye to her daughter that she loved so dearly.

“I just hope that they remember she was kind. She was just so perfect and she wasn’t mean to people,” Dubois said through tears.

“She was so pure. It’s just not fair because she was just so perfect,”

The service on Saturday was followed by a reception, giving those in attendance a chance to pay their respects and say goodbye.

An investigation into the crash is underway and Saskatoon police say it will take time