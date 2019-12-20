SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a call for tenders to build a 72-bed long term care home in Meadow Lake to replace the 55-bed Northland Pioneers Lodge.

The new and larger facility will improve access and better meet the needs of residents requiring a high level of continuing care, the health authority said in a news release.

“Residents, their families and staff at the new home will experience a more comfortable and modern environment,” said Derek Miller, executive director of infrastructure management, SHA.

The 2019-20 Saskatchewan budget included $12 million towards finalizing the design and initiating construction for the facility.

The tender closes Jan. 30. Construction is to begin early in the new year, with completion in the fall of 2021, the health authority says.