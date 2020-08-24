A sexual exploitation trial will not be going ahead against a former coach of a girls hockey team in Prince Albert, according to Prince Albert Provincial Court documents.

Jamie Engen, 38, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation in Oct. 2019.

Engen managed the Prince Albert Northern Bears, part of the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League in 2018/2019.

Engen was released from the team on Oct. 27, 2019 after police laid charges.