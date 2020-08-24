Advertisement
Sexual exploitation charges against Sask. hockey coach stayed
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 5:14PM CST Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 5:51PM CST
Prince Albert's provincial court is seen here in this CTV file photo.
A sexual exploitation trial will not be going ahead against a former coach of a girls hockey team in Prince Albert, according to Prince Albert Provincial Court documents.
Jamie Engen, 38, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation in Oct. 2019.
Engen managed the Prince Albert Northern Bears, part of the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League in 2018/2019.
Engen was released from the team on Oct. 27, 2019 after police laid charges.