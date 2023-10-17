Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rules

As part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.

The Saskatoon Sexual Assault Information Centre says it’s surprised to be one of the organizations kept out of schools.

“When the policy first came out, we were trying to figure out exactly how it was, or if it was going to affect us or not,” said Reagan Conway, executive director of the Saskatoon Sexual Assault Information Centre (SSAIC). “And then finding out that it did, the next steps were how can we get back into schools?”

Conway says they were getting ready for their November presentations to Grade 8 students, with presentations to Grade 4 students planned for the new year.

“We go into schools and present our Grade 8 program, which is ‘No is a full sentence,’” she said.

“We haven’t received any information about being able to go into the schools to present that program.”

Since they’re funded by the Ministry of Justice to offer outreach and educational programming, Conway says all three sexual assault centres in the province, Regina, Saskatoon and the Battlefords, are confused why their programming isn’t allowed in schools.

“The three sexual assault centres within the province don’t do sexual health education,“ Conway told CTV News.

“That’s not where we fall in. We’re talking about prevention and consent and we’re talking about childhood sexual abuse prevention.”

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Education says the sexual assault centres are still part of the “education community.”

“Third parties remain an important part of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education community, including sexual assault centres who continue to provide services such as counselling,” the ministry said.

“The community safety and wellbeing branch (CSWB) within integrated justice services is working with its community partners to ensure all partners understand this and address any questions.”

While the ministry completes its review, Conway says they’re planning ways to offer their programming in the community to support young people, but she’s hopeful to return to the classroom.