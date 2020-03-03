Sentencing delayed for scammer who ran fake Humboldt Broncos fundraiser
The memorial at the site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is shown on Aug. 21, 2018 (Angelina Irinici / CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The sentencing of a Saskatoon fraudster who launched a fake fundraiser in the wake of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been delayed.
On Tuesday a sentencing hearing for Andrij Olesiuk was adjourned until March 19.
In January a provincial court judge found Olesiuk guilty of fraud and possession of property obtained by crime. Olesiuk ran a fundraising page called #PrayForHumboldt, which falsely claimed to raise money for those injured and killed in the 2018 crash.
During Olesiuk's trial court heard how 35 donors contributed $3,800 to the campaign prior to the page being shut down.
More than $15 million was raised in a legitimate Humboldt Broncos GofundMe page. The campaign made history as the largest crowdfunding drive in Canada.