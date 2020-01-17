SASKATOON -- A man has been found guilty of fraud after running a fake GoFundMe campaign for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

In 2018, Andrij Olesiuk created a GoFundMe page called “#PrayForHumboldt” to raise money for the Broncos after the team’s bus and a semi-truck crashed, killing 16 people.

Police say 35 donors contributed $3,800 to the campaign before the page was shut down.

Olesiuk was found guilty of fraud and possession of property obtained by crime, according to a judge’s decision at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday morning.

“We believe the decision is correct and we’ll be preparing our sentencing submissions,” Crown Prosecutor Darren Howarth said.

Olesiuk’s sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

Nearly $15.2 million was raised in a legitimate Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe page. The campaign made history as the largest crowdfunding drive in Canada.

-- With files from The Canadian Press