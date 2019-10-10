

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has reduced a convicted drug trafficker’s sentence to 11 years from 18 years.

The court ruled that the sentence handed to Justin Smith was not proportional to the gravity of the offence.

Smith is a convicted fentanyl trafficker and member of the Fallen Saints motorcycle club and was arrested during the Project Forseti drug investigation, which targeted the Fallen Saints and the Hells Angels in Saskatchewan.

The 34-year-old was one of 14 people arrested Jan. 14, 2015, after Saskatoon police and RCMP raided nearly 20 properties across Saskatchewan and Alberta in one morning.

Smith pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, possessing the proceeds of drug trafficking, participating in the activities of a criminal organization, recruiting for a criminal organization, assault, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and a firearms charge.