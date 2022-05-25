Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake

A semi-truck driver is dead following a rollover near Meadow Lake.

The crash was reported to Meadow Lake RCMP around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The rollover happened along Highway 4, roughly 30 kilometres from the community, according to an RCMP news release.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Meadow Lake man was 48 years old. His family has been notified of his death, RCMP said.

The semi was hauling diesel, according to police. Meadow Lake Fire Department contained and cleaned up the fuel.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist continues to investigate the crash, RCMP said.

Highway 4 was closed during the initial police investigation and is now reopened.