Semi driver dead after 2 semi trucks collide: Sask. RCMP

A semi driver is dead after a crash just north of Davidson early Monday morning.

A northbound semi tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed on Highway 11 and a second northbound semi traveling behind the first collided with it, RCMP said in a news release.

The two occupants of the jack-knifed semi did not report any injuries to police. The lone driver of the second semi was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The highway has been reopened.