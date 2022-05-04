Search focuses on river as hunt for missing Sask. boy continues

As the hunt for Frank Young entered its sixteenth day, the search for the boy focused on the river that runs through the community where he went missing.

"Given the ice on the Carrot River has now broken up where we will focus on the water or the next few days," RCMP Insp. Murray Chamberlin said during a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

"The Saskatchewan RCMP will be using boats and other methods to search the Carrot River for any sign of Frank," Chamberlin said.

Young, 5, was reported missing on April 19. He was playing in the front yard of his home on Red Earth Cree Nation. He was wearing Paw Patrol boots, blue pyjamas with green dinosaurs and a navy blue windbreaker.

Frank Young, 5, is seen in this handout photo received April 20, 2022. Carrot River RCMP are searching for a missing five-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon on Red Earth Cree Nation in northeast Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Carrot River RCMP

Young was last seen around noon that day, although he may have been spotted at a local playground around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Abduction is not suspected and his disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Ground searches have also continued in the community, according to Chamberlin. A 92-square-kilometre area has been covered in the search, he said.

"When I was there yesterday, there (were) ground searchers from Red Earth and the surrounding communities. There was a number of provincial and RCMP resources searching as well," Chamberlain said.

"So searchers from a number of different areas continue to support and actively search for Frank."

Chamberlin said RCMP is using tools — such as GPS tracking which helps chart where teams have already searched — to make informed decisions about where to look for the boy.

Young's family began looking for the boy almost immediately after he was discovered missing, with the search quickly intensifying.

A winter weather system moved through the province that evening, bringing snow, wind and frigid temperatures.

In the days that followed, searches were conducted by ground, air and boat. An RCMP dive team was also brought in to assist.

Young was staying in the community with his aunt and uncle. His parents live in Shoal Lake Cree Nation, located nearby.