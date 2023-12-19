School closes early in wake of tragic shooting death on Sask. First Nation

Students at the Red Earth Cree Nation school have been put on Christmas break early following the tragic death of a local man in an alleged shootout with RCMP on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, the incident started around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday when officers from the Carrot River detachment were sent to the community with the report of a gunshot. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, a firearm was discharged at RCMP patrol vehicles. Officers then got out of their vehicles, leading to an altercation.

"Firearms were discharged during the altercation; both the adult male and one of the responding officers sustained injuries as a result," RCMP said in a release.

The man was later declared dead at the scene by EMS. Police say the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

In a statement sent out to the community on Tuesday, Red Earth’s education director announced the school would close early for Christmas break.

“The board understands that the staff and students will react in different ways to the loss of a community member and the situation or circumstances of the event,” Fabian Head wrote in the letter.

“We all should expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings.”

Head said the school has a plan in place to help students get back to regular learning following the tragic event.

Teachers and counselors at the school will receive “guidelines to talk about grief, loss and trauma and reactions to it” on their return to school in 2024, he said.

“We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation and people allow, and we encourage you to do the same,” he said.

According to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday evening, no charges have been laid.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate the circumstances of the man's death, and his interactions with Saskatchewan RCMP.

The Red Earth Cree Nation is located approximately 75 kilometres east of Nipawin.

-With files from Cole Davenport