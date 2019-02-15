Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says if elected this fall, his party would champion Canada’s energy industry and get pipelines built.

During a rally in Saskatoon on Friday, Scheer criticized the liberals on the handling of the Trans Mountain pipeline, saying they over paid and have yet to get shovels in the ground.

A budget report released in January said the Liberal government overpaid for the Trans Mountain pipeline and stands to lose billions of dollars if construction doesn’t move forward soon.

Scheer also said the Conservatives would stand-up for the country’s energy sector.

“Canadians deserve a Prime Minister that understands how that benefits all of Canada. How every region in this country benefits when our energy sector, our national resource sector is doing well,” Scheer said.

Speaking to supporters, Scheer said the conservatives would champion an west-to-east pipeline.

The Conservative Party leader also said they would work to balance the budget saying deficits will lead to higher tax bills for Canadians in the future.

Scheer also talked about tackling crime, saying the Conservative plan would put dangerous offenders behind bars longer, provide police with more resources and go after illegally smuggled firearms causing issues in Canadian cities.