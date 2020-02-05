SASKATOON -- Flurries will fly intermittently over the next two days. Largely cloudy conditions will be evident between the bands of snowfall.

Temperatures remain consistent with little change from overnight low to afternoon high. After Thursday, things warm up a bit as we head into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Periods of Snow

High: -9 C

Evening: -9 C

Thursday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -14 C

Afternoon High: -11 C

Friday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -14 C

Afternoon High: -4 C