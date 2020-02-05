Scattered snow dominates the next 48 hours: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 7:52AM CST
SASKATOON -- Flurries will fly intermittently over the next two days. Largely cloudy conditions will be evident between the bands of snowfall.
Temperatures remain consistent with little change from overnight low to afternoon high. After Thursday, things warm up a bit as we head into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Periods of Snow
High: -9 C
Evening: -9 C
Thursday – AM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -14 C
Afternoon High: -11 C
Friday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -14 C
Afternoon High: -4 C