Scattered showers in the North today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 5:59AM CST
SASKATOON -- After a few days of on /off rain it looks like we can expect a couple of days to dry out. Strong winds last into the late afternoon in Saskatoon, with warming temperatures.
Sunshine and seasonal conditions take us through the rest of the wok week, with a slightly cooler, but still pleasant weekend ahead.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 22 C
Evening: 21 C
Thursday – Mostly Sunny.
Morning Low: 11 C
Afternoon High: 26 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 15 C
Afternoon High: 23 C