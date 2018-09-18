Smokers attending events at SaskTel Centre will soon no longer be able to light up anywhere on the property.

The city’s largest venue is adopting a smoke-free policy, which will prohibit smoking and vaping on the premises, and eliminate all designated smoking areas. The new policy will be in affect during all events including concerts, Blades, Rush and Rattlers games beginning this Saturday.

John Howden, Director of Business Development for SaskTel Centre, says the change in policy was made partly because of security concerns.

“We've seen people try to scale the fence at the smoking section and passing things through fence so we followed suit with all the arenas in western Canada. So, as of this Saturday, there won’t be a smoking section at Sasktel Center,” said Howden.

Howden says event security has become an issue at larger buildings in the wake of terrorist attacks at major events over the last several years.

Visitors who leave the venue to have a cigarette will not be permitted back inside in accordance with a no re-entry policy that’s been in effect for the last few years.

Reaction has been mixed with some supporting the move while others have been critical.

SaskTel Centre CEO Will Lofdahl said in a news release the goal is to create a safe and positive fan experience for everyone.

“Our commitment has always been to provide the safest and most enjoyable fan experience and we feel that making SaskTel Centre a smoke-free venue is a necessary part of that commitment.”

SaskTel Centre joins a growing list of arenas and stadiums that prohibit smoking on the premises including Mosaic Stadium in Regina.