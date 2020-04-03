SASKATOON -- The city's zoo has welcomed two reminders that in spite of all the unexpected changes to daily life brought by COVID-19, it's still business as usual in many respects.

Two baby Mouflon sheep, a male and female, were born at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo on March 21, but the news wasn't shared until Friday.

Mouflon sheep are considered vulnerable and are found in the wild around eastern Iraq, Armenia and the Caucasus, the zoo said in a news release.

According to the zoo, the lambs' mother is "taking great care of them."

Also, the zoo's population grew by one manager, with Jeffrey Mitchell taking over for Tim Sinclair-Smith.

Mitchell previously worked at the Cincinnati Zoo, Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium, and Chicago Zoological Society/Brookfield Zoo.

“The conservation and education that the zoo provides is second to none in Saskatoon and I am so excited to help show the community the amazing things we are accomplishing," Mitchell said in a news release.

The zoo normally begins welcoming visitors on May 1, but season pass sales have been suspended until further notice in anticipation of a delayed opening date.