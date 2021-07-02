SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon will be opening numerous summer children's programs for the season starting on Monday.

Several youth centres, 47 summer play programs, and the skateboard program will be open, according to city media releases.

Each program will have their own age limits, locations and times that they will be open for during the summer.

YOUTH CENTRES

Children ages 14 to 16 will able to drop in a three different locations for sports, activities and a place to hangout with friends in an environment that's supervised by leaders.

The youth centres are free to attend and will be open from Mondays to Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until August 19.

Youth Centre locations:

Confederation - Confederation Park School (3555 John A. Macdonald Road)

Dundonald - St. Peter Elementary (202 Sumner Crescent)

Forest Grove - St. Volodymyr School (302 Kellough Road)

Silverwood – Brownell School (274 Russell Road)

MÈ TA WÈ TÀN Youth Centres:

Pleasant Hill - St. Mary Wellness & Education Centre (327 Avenue N South)

Holiday Park - St. John School (1205 Avenue N South)

Westmount - Westmount School (411 Avenue J North)

Special Focus Youth Centres:

An opportunity to express yourself with unique art projects, music, and theatre.

Nutana (Arts only) - Albert Community Centre (610 Clarence Avenue South)

Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview (Sports only) - Lakewood Civic Centre (1635 McKercher Drive)

Monday to Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday 1:30 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. and Friday 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SUMMER PLAY PROGRAMS

The 47 summer play programs are free drop-programs that will include water play, sports, games, and mother at 30 paddling pool and 16 spray pad locations throughout the city.

The programs are designed for children aged 2 to 12-years-old. The City says children who are 13-years-old or younger must be supervised by an adult or a responsible person over the age of 14 must be there at all time during the programs hours.

The play programs will be open from Mondays to Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday, August 26.

The weekend play program will only be open at select locations on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting July 10 until August 22. The program will also run on August 2 of the long weekend.

Due to COVID-19, the city has set designated swim times at paddling pool locations to manage capacity limits and to allow for cleaning throughout the day.

Monday to Thursday

10:30 a.m.–11:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

2:15 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

3:15 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

4:45 p.m.-6:00 P p.m.

Friday

12:00 p.m.–12:45 p.m.

1:00 p.m.–1:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

3:45 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, and holidays

12:00 p.m.–12:45 p.m.

1:00 p.m.–1:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

3:45 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Spray pads will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until September 6. There will also be designated times at the spray pad locations to manage capacity limits and cleaning. These are the designated drop-in times:

Monday to Thursday

10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

2:15 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

3:15 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

4:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

5:15 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Friday

12:00 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

1:00 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

SKATEBOARD PROGRAM

The City is inviting youth to practice skateboarding with trained leaders who will be travelling to different sites each day. People can use the equipment provided or bring their own.

The program will be run from July 5 to August 19 and open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Skateboard leaders will be at the following locations:

Charlottetown Park (behind Cosmo Civic Centre)

Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lions Skate Park (Victoria Park - beside Riversdale Pool)

Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park (adjacent to Centennial High School)

Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Umea Park (behind Lawson Civic Centre off Pinehouse Drive)

Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

W.W. Ashley Park (beside Lathey Pool)

Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.