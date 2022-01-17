Saskatoon woman opens fashion store just weeks after graduating high school

Marlene Cerda graduated high school in June and opened a fashion retail store a few weeks later.

Cerda's dream was to open up Couture Glamour Boutique, saying she wanted to be her own boss.

"When I was in school, I struggled a lot. I didn’t think university was meant for me,” the 18-year-old said.

“I just felt like I could do a lot more with fashion and clothing.”

The store sells clothes, bags, wallets, perfumes, lingerie, sunglasses and other accessories. A prominent feature is its grad dresses.

“It’s very hard to find dresses in Saskatoon,” she said.

She has had to put a lot of time into the boutique and was working three jobs to maintain a steady income.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also a challenge in terms of getting people into her store.

“It definitely took a lot of my time to try and see what I could do on my website.”

But the job has its bright spots too.

"I own something and I get to be my own boss and just to be proud of accomplishing something so young,” Cerda said.

Through it all, she has had the support of her mom, Maria, who is proud of Marlene for following her dreams.

“It was actually like a dream come true. I will say to cut the ribbon we were so proud of her,” said Maria.