Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, in an "elaborate and well thought out plan" that included handwritten checklists, according to court documents.
Dawn Walker, 48, and her seven-year-old son were located by U.S. authorities in Oregon City, Oregon on Aug. 5.
According to U.S. District Court filings, Walker allegedly stole the identity of a close friend to open up a bank account as part of an "abduction scheme" to abduct her son and enter the U.S. illegally. She is currently being held in an Oregon detention facility.
In a memo requesting Walker remain in custody awaiting her trial, U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight said she believes Walker poses a "flight risk."
"As part of an elaborate and well thought out plan, the defendant, a Canadian citizen, kidnapped her child and, after faking her death and that of her son, fled to the United States," Wight said.
"The defendant has every incentive to try and flee to avoid the consequences of their crime. She should be detained."
CHARGES
She is charged with a felony count of aggravated identity theft, which comes with a mandatory two-year sentence if convicted.
Walker also faces a misdemeanour identity theft charge, that could garner up to a six month sentence.
In addition to the U.S. charges, Saskatoon Police Service charged Walker with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief. On Monday Deputy Chief Randy Huisman said there could be additional charges
Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.
An affidavit filed by a U.S. investigator outlines how on July 23 a Saskatoon resident found a blanket, a purse and a broken fishing pole in the South Saskatchewan River
In the days following the discovery, police and volunteers combed the park and the adjacent river for any sign of Walker or her son.
ALLEGED IDENTITY FRAUD
According to the affidavit filed by a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent, Walker's friend only became aware of the alleged identity fraud after she was contacted by police who were investigating Walker's disappearance.
The investigators had flagged two large cheques written to the friend from a business account that listed Walker as the sole card holder.
The two cheques, totalling $77,000, were written in early June and were deposited in a bank account opened in the friend's name on May 16, according to the affidavit which refers to Walker's friend only as "Adult Victim."
The friend's child is referred to as "Minor Victim."
"Adult Victim stated that she did not open this bank account but that the (Adult Victim) had their (Indian and Northern Affairs Canada Certificate of Indian Status card and Saskatchewan driver’s license) stolen in April 2022," DHS special agent Clinton Lindsly said in the affidavit.
A string of transactions began appearing in the bank account on July 25, including charges for food, gas, hotels Netflix and Airbnb rentals.
The charges began near the Canadian border in Butte, Montana and ended in Oregon City, according to the affidavit.
"Canadian officials then contacted Airbnb and learned that there was a current rental in Oregon City under the name of Adult Victim," Lindsly said.
According to the affidavit, the Airbnb was placed under surveillance by DHS and a records search showed a person entered the U.S. under the Adult Victim's name accompanied by a child under the Minor Victim's name the morning of July 23.
A blue Chevrolet Equinox with a Saskatchewan plate registered under the Adult Victim's name sat in the driveway of the rental, Lindsly said.
WALKER'S ARREST
In his statement, Lindsly says he saw Walker leave the Airbnb and get into the vehicle.
"While wearing police markings I then approached the car and ordered the driver of the vehicle to exit the vehicle. I immediately identified the female as Walker," Lindsly said.
He said Walker told him her son was inside when he asked.
"Concerned about the safety and welfare of the child and the fact that she was appearing to leave the child alone, investigators used the Airbnb provided code to enter the Airbnb rental and located the child in the living room," Lindsly said.
Lindsly said Walker provided her real name when asked and that he found a status card, a Saskatchewan driver's licence and debit card all bearing the name of the Adult Victim.
The investigator said he later located genuine Saskatchewan birth certificates in the name of both the Adult Victim and Minor Victim. Lindsly said they were in their original mailing envelope addressed to the Adult Victim.
"I also told Walker that people presumed that she and her son died in the river, to which she spontaneously stated 'he doesn’t want to be with his father.'" Lindsly said.
The special agent also said he found a fraudulent notarized letter purportedly from the Minor Victim's father which authorized the child to travel into the U.S. for a wedding in South Dakota.
"Investigators have confirmed that Minor Victim’s father never provided such authorization," Lindsly said.
"As such, I believe that this document was created by Walker in order to further her son’s entry into the United States by falsely using a passport."
CHECKLISTS
Lindsly said he found what appeared to be a to-do list relating to her disappearance.
"I found several pages that seemed consistent with a “check list” of staging the odd circumstances of their disappearance (i.e. making it look like she and her son fell into the river)," Lindsly wrote.
"This list included things such as dying her hair, packing the car, getting toys, throwing her phone into the water, ditching her car by the bridge, possibly buying a 'fishing rod,' 'find nearest border,' covering her tattoo."
Samples of the lists included in the affidavit also show steps such as "dye hair" and "ditch phone in water" as well as an apparent reminder to bring toys and to pack the vehicle.
CUSTODY DISPUTE
Lindsly's affidavit said Walker and her son's biological father "have been engaged in a lengthy custody dispute" and that she picked up the boy from his father on Friday July 22, the last day police said she was seen prior to her disappearance.
According to SPS, she was last seen at a business in the city's Brighton neighbourhood.
The following Monday, police in Saskatoon were dispatched to Walker's home.
The officers "found the door unlocked, her animals unfed, and animal feces on the ground in the house," Lindly said.
After the pair was found, the boy was turned over to the Oregon Department of Human Services where he was expected to be reunited with his father, Lindsly said.
SPS confirmed the boy had returned home with a legal guardian over the weekend.
--With files from Keenan Sorokan
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Tracking active wildfires around the world
On CTVNews.ca, a satellite map using real-time NASA data shows active wildfires burning around the world.
Twitter down for thousands of users
Twitter was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why Pierre Poilievre's plan to work with provinces to reduce barriers is a good idea
The serious shortage of nurses and doctors has put the spotlight on a long overdue reform to the rules governing entrance requirements for foreign-trained professionals, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Regina
-
Search for missing swimmer continues on Last Mountain Lake: Southey RCMP
The search for a man who went missing while swimming near Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, Sask. will continue on Tuesday, according to a release from Southey RCMP.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Sask. artists' jewelry worn by 'Prey' actress in recent Vogue article
Jewelry created by Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan was worn by 'Prey' actress Amber Midthunder in a recent Vogue article.
Winnipeg
-
Officer shooting man in Thompson was reasonable and necessary: IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Thompson last year, and determined that the officer’s decision to shoot the man was “reasonable, necessary and justified in law.”
-
How the new pet bylaw has fared in Winnipeg so far
The city provided an update on the number of calls it has received since the pet bylaw went into effect on July 1.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
Calgary
-
Graphic, violent photos and threats sent to victims in new scam: Calgary police
Calgary police are warning citizens about an extortion scam that sees victims sent graphic and violent photos to intimidate them into handing over their hard-earned money.
-
Calgary man and dog drown at Spray Lakes Reservoir in Kananaskis Country
Alberta RCMP officers are hoping to recover the body of a man they say drowned while trying to save a dog from Spray Lakes Reservoir.
-
Fire restriction in effect for part of southwestern Alberta due to hot, dry weather
Officials say extreme temperatures and dry conditions have persisted in the area with almost no precipitation.
Edmonton
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
-
Fatal Highway 770 crash part of larger criminal investigation: RCMP
A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police say.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Ontario government promises parents another payout in re-tabled budget
Some parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year.
-
Doctor invites Doug Ford, health minister to visit her ER to see 'collapsed' hospitals firsthand
A GTA emergency physician is inviting Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones for a tour of her emergency department so they can witness first-hand the staffing-shortages and crisis facing the province’s health-care system.
-
Global epidural shortage hits some Toronto hospitals
Some Toronto-area hospitals are reporting a shortage of epidural tubes amid ongoing global supply issues.
Ottawa
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
Why many Ottawa public servants oppose return-to-office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home. Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
-
These are Ottawa's top 8 date night restaurants
Eight Ottawa restaurants are on a new list by OpenTable and Bumble of the top 100 Canadian restaurants for date night.
Vancouver
-
Tents to be removed from Vancouver homeless camp, starting with 'highest risk areas': city
Tents and other structures are being removed from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside starting Tuesday, the city confirmed.
-
Hatchet-wielding suspect charged officer in New Westminster, police say
Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly charged at an officer with a hatchet Monday in New Westminster.
-
2 seniors taken to hospital after break-in attempt near Richmond park
Richmond Mounties are hoping to identify a suspect they say assaulted two seniors during a break-in attempt.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
'Fiasco': Montreal to direct remaining Fierte Montreal funds to indepentant investigation into Pride cancellation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says the city will redirect the remaining funds contracted to Fierte Montreal toward an independent investigation into why the flagship Pride parade was cancelled just hours before it was set to start.
-
Legault backs embattled MNA despite harassment complaint
Francois Legault has reiterated his confidence in his MNA and candidate in Cote-du-Sud, Marie-Eve Proulx, despite a new psychological harassment complaint filed against her.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo singer makes debut on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Nanaimo, B.C.-raised singer Lauren Spencer-Smith made her U.S. talkshow debut with an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
-
Missing Port Alberni woman subject of podcast series
The search is still on for a missing Port Alberni woman, and friends and family are hoping that a new podcast revolving around the 40-year-old's disappearance will help keep the investigation in people's minds.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria announces nearly $400k in grants for arts, culture venues
The City of Victoria is awarding nearly $400,000 in grants to several non-profit arts and cultural organizations.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
'We're not asking for the world': Some turn to tents in Lower Sackville amid housing crisis
A number of people are living in tents in a small park just off Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., as they struggle to cope with inflation and find affordable housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins senior charged for firing gun in ongoing bylaw dispute
An 84-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of firearms-related charges following an incident at an undeveloped lot involved in an ongoing dispute with city bylaw officials, police said.
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
-
North Bay health unit receives small supply of monkeypox vaccines
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it has received a small number of monkeypox vaccine doses.
London
-
London police identify weekend homicide victim
London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.
-
172-year-old home spared from demolition in Oxford County
A 172 -year-old home in Oxford County is protected from demolition, at least temporarily.
-
Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.
Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.