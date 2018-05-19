

A woman in a wheelchair in Saskatoon is demanding change for wheelchair accessibility in the city and across the province.

For Debbie Windsor, getting around isn’t easy. She’s been in a wheelchair since she was four-years-old and has a rare condition called Osteogenesis imperfecta.

Windsor said her disability has been preventing her from going to certain places like the Saskatoon Business College to start her career.

“I started looking into that school and where it was and all of that… And it wasn't accessible,” Windsor said.

Windsor wants to start a blog for disabled people and care takers in order to connect and discuss the issues they face when it comes to wheelchair accessibility in the city and the province.

She said one of her biggest concerns is old buildings in Saskatoon that aren’t required to meet accessibility codes.

“I have the same desires to do those same things, so in essence what they're doing is shutting out a segment of the community,” she said.

The provincial bylaw says building standards do not apply to buildings that were “constructed before accessibility codes were introduced.”

Windsor said she hopes the bylaw will change during her lifetime so that everyone can enjoy all the facilities throughout the province. She also hopes her blog will make a difference.

