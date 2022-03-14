Saskatoon wastewater samples show 5% increase in coronavirus traces

The virus load in Saskatoon's wastewater is up again this week, this time by five per cent.

According to University of Saskatchewan researchers, the Omicron BA.2 strain is expected to become the most prevalent strain in the coming weeks.

The latest data shows the viral load is the ninth highest recorded since weekly wastewater started being testing last year.

Prince Albert is also up by 7.5 per cent.

The news is better for North Battleford which dropped 34 per cent.

The increase in viral RNA load indicates an increase in infections in Saskatoon which may be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks.