Saskatoon Tribal Council gets approval for downtown shelter expansion

Saskatoon City Council on Monday approved a request from Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.

"I'm glad to see that this collaboration is ongoing and that we're able to make these adjustments and to ensure that that space can be as successful as possible as a temporary wellness facility," Mayor Charlie Clark said.

The tribal council's wellness centre in the 100 block of First Avenue North opened on Dec. 15. Since then, according to a report from city administration, the shelter has been full and regularly unable to provide space to those who require shelter.

"People are being turned away daily," the report says.

The tribal council is asking to use the second floor of the building where the shelter is already located to expand its capacity by 20 beds.

The additional space would also allow for a common area and space for counselling services.

STC Chief Mark Arcand told council the space is also to keep people who are homeless and don't have drug or alcohol addictions, as well as children and families, away from the "negativity" the STC has seen.

"We don't want anybody that's healthy to be triggered or even expose children to this. Because we don't want them to have any trauma because somebody is having a situation that they're going through, whether it be alcohol or drug use."

On Dec. 9, council agreed to lease the city-owned building to the STC for $10 monthly. The lease for the temporary shelter is set to expire on April 30.

The expansion will come at a cost of $15,000 to the city due to an increase in utility costs, according to the report.

The added expense would come on top of $68,400 in costs associated with the shelter, the report says.