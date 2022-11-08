Saskatoon Transit service disruptions last winter caused by poor management: auditor

Service disruptions that left Saskatoon bus riders out in the cold last winter were caused by ineffective management of inventory and staff, according to a report from the city auditor.

Disruptions escalated through January and February, with the city addressing it publically in March. Saskatoon City Council asked the auditor to investigate in April.

At the time, Saskatoon Transit Director Jim McDonald told council that cold weather and supply chain issues were to blame.

"We are running into issues with parts availability with COVID. That has been an issue that is around North America in terms of the bus industry,” he said.

Not so, says the city auditor.

The auditor’s report says transit supply stores were short-staffed and poorly managed, operating at only 66 per cent of their regular staffing level. At times, even when there were replacement buses available, they weren’t sent out due to a communication breakdown.

The auditor said there are generally four staff working in the stores each day out of six total.

During its critical service disruptions, “it was not unusual that one store's staff was present during the day,” the report said.

“It is unclear why additional staff were not hired, but we concluded that stores staffing was not adequate during the period of disruption.”

Staff were not familiar with the new city-wide ordering system Fusion, and no experienced supervisor was present during the disruption.

Only 60 per cent of buses received timely preventative maintenance during the last two years, increasing the likelihood of breakdowns.

In November 2021 the city had 95 working buses in its fleet, but by March 2022 only 56 buses were available. This is far below the 84 buses required daily to meet its service schedules, the report said.

To prevent future service disruptions, the auditor advises Saskatoon Transit to keep up with preventative maintenance.