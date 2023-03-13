Saskatoon teens face gun charges after 'prearranged altercation,' police say

Two teens are facing multiple gun charges after what police are calling a "prearranged altercation."

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to an elementary school in the 200 block of Sumner Crescent after receiving a report that a group of people had been shot at, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

The responding officers found two people walking through a nearby park, one of whom was holding a shotgun, police said.

Both people were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

A sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and an airsoft gun were located at the scene and seized by police, SPS said.

Investigators believe the teens "had agreed on a prearranged altercation."

"When they met, a foot chase ensued and a firearm was discharged but no one was injured. The party believed to be responsible for discharging the firearm is also said to have threatened someone with a gun," the SPS news release said.

Two teen boys aged 17 and 15-years-old are facing 17 gun-related charges in connection to the alleged incident. The 17-year-old was also in breach of his probation, SPS said.