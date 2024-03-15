Saskatoon teens charged after fake gun, bear spray, drugs found in school

Five teens were arrested and charged after police say officers found a fake gun, bear spray and methamphetamine inside a Saskatoon school.

On Thursday around 10:30 p.m. police responded to a disturbance report at a school in the 2200 block of Rusholme Road, where a community gathering was taking place, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Police said upon their arrival they identified four teenage boys and a teenage girl believed to be involved in the disturbance and conducted a weapons investigation.

“As a result, two males aged 17 years and 15 years as well as two males and a female aged 14 years are facing an assortment of charges relating to weapons, obstruction, drug possession, and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions,” police said.

Saskatoon police did not name the school, however, Mount Royal Collegiate is located on the 2200 block of Rusholme Road on the city’s west side.