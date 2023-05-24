Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision

A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..

Around 4 p.m., police were called to the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.

A 33-year-old female cyclist was declared dead at the scene, according to police. CTV News has confirmed that Natasha Fox was the woman who died in the crash

Two young children were present at the time of the collision who were believed to have been riding their own bicycles behind the woman, police say.

Neither child required needed medical attention. The children were brought away from the area by a familiar person who happened upon the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

"Crisis and Victim Services supports are being arranged for the family of the deceased," a police spokesperson said in an email.

On Thursday, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools confirmed Fox taught at one of its schools.

"All of us at Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools are greatly saddened to learn that a friend and colleague passed away yesterday while cycling as a result of a motor vehicle accident," a school division spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Additional supports will be available for staff and students at the schools at which she taught," the spokesperson said.

She was an accomplished wrestler, and an outpouring of condolences were shared on social media from those who remembered her contributions to the sport.

"Natasha represented Canada internationally for more than a decade most recently at the 2021 World Championships. Our thoughts and prayers are with Natasha's family and friends," Wrestling Canada Lutte said in a Facebook post.

"Natasha was a dedicated wrestler, teacher, wife, and mother and will be truly missed," a similar post by Sask. Wrestling said.

"Please keep her family, students and greater wrestling community in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this tremendous loss," the post said.

A Facebook post by Huskie Athletics at the University of Saskatchewan said Fox "dedicated countless hours to support ... student-athletes."

"We are grateful for her mentorship and inspiration," the Huskies post said.

Police have not laid charges in the fatal crash but said the investigation is still underway.

The area where the crash occurred was closed to traffic until 10:30 p.m. as police investigated.

--With files from Chandra Philip and Rory MacLean