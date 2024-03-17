Saskatoon SPCA shows off its new home

SASKATOON
    The Saskatoon SPCA hosted an open house over the weekend to show off its new facility.

    “Response from the community has been great, we’ve had lots of traffic,” said Fred Dyck, executive director of the Saskatoon SPCA.

    The animal shelter opened its new location in January, when the building was still under construction. Now that renovations have wrapped-up, staff are thrilled to have a facility that “exceeds” shelter standards.

    “We’re really excited about it,” Dyck said.

    The new layout includes a separate area for animal intake, which Dyck said will help disease control.

    He called the space a “low-anxiety” environment for the animals.

    Since the new location is closer to the city centre, and along a bus route, he said the SPCA has seen more people come through its doors.

    “We’re already exceeding our goals for the year-to-date, so adoptions out of this facility seem like its going to be a really good thing,” he said.

    (Stacey Hein / CTV News)

    The animal shelter moved to the new facility after it lost its bid to continue running the city’s pound.

    “We do have to pay for the facility, so we still need some help on the fundraising side of it,” he said.

    Members of the Saskatoon Painters Club are selling their artwork to help raise money. Dozens of paintings are currently on display at the SPCA.

    “The paintings are going to be up for a couple of months in our auditorium here, raising money for the SPCA,” Dyck said. 

    (Stacey Hein / CTV News)

