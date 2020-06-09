SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon SPCA is investigating after five chihuahuas were found abandoned near a dumpster.

On Thursday, animal protection officers responded after a report of five chihuahuas left near a dumpster near St. James Place on 33rd Street, the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

One of the dogs had a dislocated, possibly-broken jaw and had to be euthanized, according to the SPCA.

The four surviving dogs are being cared for by the SPCA and "have a long road ahead of them" before they can be made available for adoption, the SPCA said.

The owner has since come forward to the animal protection department of the SPCA, which is carrying out the investigation.

“We are still waiting of the necropsy results of the dog that was euthanized, but we don’t suspect foul play,” SPCA communications coordinator Jasmine Hanson told CTV News.

She couldn’t say what charges would be pending in such a case.

With files from Carla Shynkaruk