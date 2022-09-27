Saskatoon sees 'significant increase' in ER visits due to kids' respiratory issues
According to the province's health authority, more kids are ending up in the emergency room due to respiratory issues compared to the same period last year.
"Respiratory illness continues to impact services at sites across the province," a statement from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said.
"Saskatoon has seen an increasing number of children with respiratory issues, and a significant increase in overall visits compared to this time last year," the statement said.
While the research team monitoring the city's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 has detected some of the highest levels of the pandemic, the SHA said the increase in visits is not necessarily COVID-19-related.
"Viruses other than COVID-19 can lead to high numbers of children seeking care," the SHA said.
Even though the increase in emergency visits can not be definitively linked to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the SHA suggested taking similar preventive measures.
"As with COVID-19, measures including staying home when sick, washing hands, physical distancing, and use of masks will help reduce the spread of all viruses," the SHA statement said.
--With files from Keenan Sorokan
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat holiday
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
Russia using referendums 'to conscript Ukrainian citizens,' former Ukrainian ambassador says
Ukraine's former ambassador to Canada says Russia could use so-called referendums in his country to conscript Ukrainians.
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
Regina
-
Regina resident frustrated with delays in sidewalk repair caused by project backlog
A Regina resident is expressing frustrations about a city repair project on his property that has been ongoing for the past year.
-
11-year-old cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: Regina police
An 11-year-old boy was significantly injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Unintentional error': City of Regina apologizes after flags honouring residential school survivors hung upside down
The City of Regina issued an apology on Tuesday after flags raised to honour residential school survivors were hung upside down.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of lessons': Winnipeg learns how to revitalize downtown from former American mayor
Winnipeg's business community, along with several mayoral candidates, received a lesson Tuesday on how to transform the city's downtown.
-
Winnipeg man receives prison sentence for river trail attacks
A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting three women and a teenage girl around Winnipeg's river trail system last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
-
Man shot by Winnipeg police in Point Douglas
Winnipeg police say a man was shot by an officer Tuesday morning in Point Douglas and is now in hospital.
Calgary
-
Shooting in southwest Calgary sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the southwest on Tuesday.
-
'I'm not a monster': Teen suspect in death of Calgary officer takes stand at trial
A Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit and run testified Tuesday he feared for his life when he took off in his vehicle with Sgt. Andrew Harnett holding on.
-
'Are you going to get this man any help?': Video inside Alberta clinic shows man on floor
A video, taken of a man lying on the floor of a Lethbridge, Alta., health clinic has some wondering about the condition of the province's health care system.
Edmonton
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Edmonton councillors support spending $170M on new bike lanes by 2026
An additional 100 kilometers of bike lanes could be built in the Alberta capital after city councillors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favour of pushing a massive addition forward.
-
How many Alberta landmarks can you spot in 'The Last of Us' trailer?
The first full-length trailer of The Last of Us has revealed the first glimpses of Alberta-shot scenes in HBO's adaptation of the apocalyptic video game.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Are you getting double charged on your PRESTO card? Here's why
Metrolinx is warning PRESTO card users they could be charged twice if they aren't careful.
-
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Major retailers call for tax refund for international tourists
A group of major Canadian retailers is asking the federal government to re-implement a Visitor Tax Refund in an effort to boost tourism and invigorate the Canadian economy.
-
A small street in Stittsville is going big for Halloween
It is just over a month until Halloween and some have already begun decorating, but one street in Stittsville is getting a head start in a big way.
-
'Car is too fast': Driver blames vehicle for going 200 km/h
A driver facing a stunt driving charge apparently said it was the car's fault.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by charter bus in downtown Vancouver
A pedestrian died in downtown Vancouver Tuesday after being struck by a charter bus.
-
Two 'N' drivers caught more than doubling speed limit in Langley
Two "N" drivers were handed $483 tickets after they were caught going more than double the speed limit in Langley last weekend – behaviour authorities said "will not be tolerated" in the city.
-
Facebook Marketplace seller robbed at gunpoint in coffee shop, Vancouver police warn
Vancouver police have issued a public warning after a string of robberies involving Facebook Marketplace users, including one terrifying incident that saw a seller robbed at gunpoint.
Montreal
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Record number of early ballots in Quebec election; Legault rejects electoral reform
With polls indicating his party is set to win a big majority on Oct. 3, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault on Tuesday rejected calls to reform the electoral system and instead said he was open to working with the opposition.
-
PQ volunteer fired after being caught on video stealing rival's flyer
Another case of apparent sabotage is hitting the Quebec election campaign after a second video showed a party's flyer being swiped from an elector's home.
Vancouver Island
-
'The stakes are massive': Housing remains top issue ahead of Vancouver Island municipal elections
Fewer than three weeks before municipal elections, housing continues to dominate many campaigns on Vancouver Island. Ross Crockford, a journalist with Focus Magazine, says while housing is always a big issue at the municipal level, it's bigger than usual this year.
-
Former VicPD reservist convicted of sexual offence involving youth
A former Victoria police reserve member has been convicted of a sexual offence involving a youth in the early 1990s. Aaron Plater has been convicted of one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose while he was leading a youth cadet program, and his victim was a member of that program.
-
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs postpone rally at B.C. legislature that opposes Coastal GasLink pipeline
A large protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in B.C. that was originally scheduled to take place outside the province's legislature buildings has been postponed, according to organizers. Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs were originally scheduled to lead the rally on Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
Northern Ont. residential school survivor to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game Friday
As part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Dolores Naponse will throw the first pitch when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox.
-
North Bay parents, school bus company concerned over illegal school bus passing trend
Every afternoon, Natalie Pouliot waits to pick her two children up at their bus stop. She has witnessed cars passing the bus illegally and is always worried that something will happen.
London
-
'Not a great look': Sign on student house during Homecoming prompts neighbor complaints
The sign, a bed sheet with purple paint referencing female genitalia, hung outside a window on the front of a house on Lexington Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon during Homecoming festivities, upsetting neighbours of the quiet street. This, as London police release information pertaining to the policing efforts during Homecoming weekend.
-
'God that’s close to home': Shock sets in following serious London stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
Progress being made in case of Ark Aid zoning by-law debate
The battle between Ark Aid Street Mission and the City of London over zoning by-laws entered a new phase on Tuesday, and local advocates are optimistic following a meeting with the city.