

Michaela Solomon , CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section, Forensic Identification and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating two homicides that took place within a day of each other.

Police and Medavie Health Services were called to the aid of an injured man in an apartment in the 200 block of 5th Avenue North on Friday night. The man was located in the hallway and was transported to a hospital where he died from the injury.

On Saturday morning at approximately 10:40 a.m. members of both the Saskatoon Police Service and the Medavie Health Services responded to reports of an injured male in an apartment in the 200 block of Avenue V South.

The male was transported to hospital where he died from his injury.

According to police, these incidents are not related.

Updates on these cases will come from Major Crime Section or Public Affairs office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.