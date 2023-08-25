Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data

The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.

Property crimes have jumped 20 per cent from the five-year average, the police data shows.

“Almost all the crime that's increasing has some dotted line connection to homelessness and addictions,” Police Chief Troy Cooper told reporters outside of the meeting.

Break-and-enters to homes were down seven per cent from the five-year average, while non-residential properties saw an increase of 25 per cent.

The crime category of theft over $5,000 saw the largest 5-year-average spike of 123 per cent.

“Shoplifting is seeing a significant increase over the last couple of years, particularly this year. We know that theft from motor vehicles, breaking into sheds — things that you can see where someone would who was addicted would try to find some immediate sort of return,” Cooper said.

One Saskatoon property owner who wanted to remain anonymous said they’re seeing more broken windows, arson and people urinating and defecting on their property — as a result, they’re facing increased security costs. They’re calling for stronger police enforcement, specifically when it comes to drugs.

“Probably the biggest thing I hear when I’m talking to business owners and people, that the expectation and the hope would be that police conduct a thorough investigation and if there’s charges that can be laid, to lay them,” Brent Penner, the executive director of Downtown YXE, told CTV News.

The police board has asked the Saskatoon Police Service to dig into the city’s most vulnerable population, that are not being served by current social services — to learn more about the issue, in hopes of creating an appropriate solution.