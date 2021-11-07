Saskatoon sees above seasonal temperatures on anniversary of major snow storm

SASKATOON -

What a difference a year makes.

On Nov. 7, 2020, Saskatoon and other parts of the province were hammered by a massive snowstorm.

The storm brought nearly 40 centimetres of snow along with wind gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It brought many services and activities in Saskatoon to a screeching halt, and even delayed the civic election.

Fast-forward to 2021 and on the same day, the city saw a daytime high of eight degrees, with sunshine and a light breeze.

Instead of trying to dig out from a massive snowfall, some were spotted enjoying an early morning walk in the sun, with not a snowflake in sight.

The forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada this week calls for above-seasonal temperatures until the middle of this week, when daytime highs are expected to dip below freezing.