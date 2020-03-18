SASKATOON -- The city's school divisions continue preparations for Friday's COVID-19-related closures, which were announced on Monday.

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) is asking parents to provide up-to-date contact info to help the school division to keep parents informed over the coming days.

Schools will remain open until the end of the day on Thursday, but SPS is encouraging parents to keep students home if possible.

Schools will have provided parents with information about how each school is dealing with such things as:

How progress reports (report cards) will be delivered to parents;

The pickup of student belongings, if required;

The return of textbooks, library books, and band instruments.

Greater Saskatoon Public Schools (GSPS) says offering supplemental learning for students while they're at home is a priority and work is underway.

"We are preparing for the shift from face-to-face learning to distance learning, either online or some other format for those without internet access," GSPS said on its website.

"Please understand that this requires a fair amount of preparation and support for teachers to make this shift for almost 20,000 students."

Progress reports will be scanned and emailed or mailed to parents.

School-based daycares will also close, but many other daycares in Saskatoon expect to remain open.