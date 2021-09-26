Advertisement
Saskatoon's Traffic Bridge closed Sunday for washing
Published Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:08PM CST
Crews prepare Saskatoon's Traffic Bridge for demolition. (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's Traffic Bridge will close Sunday for bridge washing, according to the City of Saskatoon.
The bridge will be closed for 10 hours beginning at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 between Spadina Crescent and 11th Street East, the city said. Detours will be in place guiding motorists around the bridge.
Saskatoon Transit may be affected by these detours, the city said.