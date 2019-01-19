Around the globe, thousands of people marched to end violence against women.

“The issues that we face are just innumerable and something needs to be done about it,” said Kate Lardner, organizer of the Women’s March in Saskatoon.

“Just a couple of months ago I got a call from a friend in the middle of the night as she realized she had been date raped,” she told a crowd of people at Riverlanding on Saturday morning.

This year’s theme is ending gender-based violence.

Participants were invited to wear red scarves in memory of the thousands of missing and murdered indigenous women.

From young to old, women of all ages marched in solidarity with the global movement.

Sixteen-year-old Etta Love was one of the speakers at the event.

“Fifty per cent of all sexual assault is committed against girls 16 and under. That’s me,” she said.

Love is advocating to see more education taught in classrooms on the issue.

“The youth holds our future in our hands and we are going to be the next generation of activists,” she said.

The movement began in 2017, when U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.

More than half a million women gathered around the U-S Capital building to protest.

The Washington Women’s March is considered one of the largest protests in D.C.

Here in Saskatoon, while temperatures felt like -37 C with the wind at the time of the march, people braved the bitter cold to walk together.