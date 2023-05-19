Saskatoon's NHL Dream: A remarkable journey that came within inches of glory
It was a dream that came tantalizingly close to reality. Like thousands of players who reached for the stars, Saskatoon was within arm's reach of the NHL.
This week commemorates the 40th anniversary of the ambitious plan set in motion to bring an NHL team to Bridge City, and it nearly succeeded.
What began as a vision years earlier culminated in a crucial vote at an NHL Board of Governors meeting.
Bill Hunter, with meticulously attention to detail, gathered information and assembled a group of individuals he believed had the right expertise and attitude. Despite facing criticism, Hunter remained undeterred.
"The media people who continuously write stories about why it can't happen, wake up. Get with it. Start dreaming yourselves and start selling," Hunter declared in 1983.
Similar to a hard-charging defenseman, Hunter persevered with a plan to build an arena and secure an NHL franchise for Saskatoon.
First and foremost, he needed a team. A potential candidate emerged in the St. Louis Blues franchise, which faced financial difficulties. The owners were seeking a buyer, and Bill Hunter, along with stakeholders in Saskatchewan, were interested. Both parties negotiated an agreement to transfer the NHL franchise to Hunter's group.
"Last night, Les Dube and I had the distinct honor, on behalf of all of you, on behalf of all of Saskatchewan, to sign the final documents. And the Blues are now yours. Hooray!" Hunter said in his booming voice in 1983.
With his own team secured, which included Les Dube of the Concord Group, Bill Sellinger of CIT Office Supplies, and Bill Mitchell of the McDonald's restaurant chain, Hunter had assembled a local ownership group and a hockey team.
Now they needed financing for an arena. So the province agreed to guarantee the mortgage on a new facility to be built in Saskatoon.
According to footage from a press conference at the time, Molson had secured a marketing rights deal, while Air Canada ensured flight schedules would facilitate travel between Saskatoon and other NHL cities.
Excitement permeated the city, with one family even writing a letter on behalf of their three-year-old daughter, expressing her desire to work at a concession stand when she grew up.
In May 1983, after a spirited rally at the airport, Hunter and his associates embarked on a trip to New York.
"My most fervent wish is that the 21 governors of the NHL show up with an open mind," said Saskatoon Mayor Cliff Wright at the time.
Yet, one significant hurdle remained. They needed 75 percent ratification from the NHL Board of Governors to approve the franchise transfer and relocation.
They presented a compelling case. Then the vote was cast.
NHL President John Ziegler stood at the podium and delivered the news.
"The proposal of Ralston-Purina to sell and transfer the St. Louis Blues NHL franchise to the proposed purchasers and the city of Saskatoon did not receive the approval of the National Hockey League Board of Governors," announced Ziegler.
Reports indicated that the NHL deemed Saskatoon too small to sustain a franchise.
"We made a substantial contribution, and we genuinely believed in it. We are disappointed, not only for ourselves but also for the people of Saskatchewan," Les Dube said.
Mayor Cliff Wright said the group received compliments on the quality and thoroughness of the presentation. But there was a feeling some of minds of the governors were already made up before the vote.
However, the effort and drive by the small province that almost could is still remembered.
And even though they didn't land an NHL team, they ignited a passion for hockey and put it all on the table — daring to dream big.
